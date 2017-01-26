Volunteers needed

2016 was a good year for Age UK Doncaster.

The charity launched its Circles for Independence in Later Life project, became the lead Homecare provider for central and south Doncaster and secured funding to continue providing services across Doncaster. It also moved into a brand new base.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We couldn’t be happier about the move. Moving into 2017 we’re very excited to push our services forward into the community, develop new ideas and celebrate some impressive milestones.

“As part of our Circles for Independence in Later Life project, we’re looking for people who would like to help transform local lives by giving a couple of hours a month to help people be healthier, happier and more connected to their local community with the support of those around them.”

Visit www.ageuk.org.uk/doncaster for details.