Train firm Virgin has apologised to passengers after commuters kicked up a stink over a "vile" sewage smell at Doncaster railway station.

The rail firm has said the pong was caused by problems with a neighbouring sewer and that staff have been working to repair pipes following the incident which has seen the station in Trafford Way welcome visitors with an unsavoury odour in recent days.

A spokesman for Virgin East Coast, which operates the station, said: “We’d like to apologise to customers for the unwelcome smell which was caused by a problem in our neighbour’s sewers.

"We’ve been working hard to resolve this and our clean up team have worked their magic so the station should be smelling fresher today.”

Several rail users highlighted the issue on Twitter, telling followers that raw sewage was leaking into the building.

Gavin Powers‏ asked Virgin what they were doing to tackle the issue and wrote: "Does @Virgin_TrainsEC have plans to properly sort the vile sewage issue at #Doncaster Station? Rail travel already stinks. Didn't need this!

Another Twitter user, Char‏ @charvanderlijn wrote: "Doncaster train station has *I assume from the pungent smell* sewage water running down the stairs so we had to get in the only lift."

On Facebook, Johnathon Harris wrote: "The stench of raw sewage is overpowering in Doncaster station right now."