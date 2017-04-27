Violent crime in South Yorkshire up by nearly a third

Violent crime in South Yorkshire was up by nearly a third last year, as overall offences increased by more than an eighth, new figures show.

South Yorkshire Police recorded nearly 112,000 crimes in 2016, annual statistics published today (Thursday, April 27) show - a rise of 13 per cent.

Violence against the person was up 30 per cent from 2015, robbery rose by 25 per cent, and possession of weapons by 46 per cent, but drug offences were down 12 per cent.

There were 81.2 crimes last year per 1,000 people in South Yorkshire, which has a population of 1.37 million. That figure - which equates to one crime for every 12 people in the region - is slightly lower than the 83.9 for Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole, but well above the national average of 71.9.

Across England and Wales, total crime was up by 10 per cent and violent crimes by just under a fifth (19 per cent). Non-domestic burglary (-2 per cent) and drug offences (-8 per cent) were the only crimes to fall nationally.

South Yorkshire crime figures 2016 (percentage change from 2015)

Total offences (excluding fraud): 111,666 (+13)

Violence against the person: 24,566 (+30)

Homicide: 111 (-)

Violence with injury: 12,227 (+14)

Violence without injury: 12,228 (+49)

Sexual offences: 3,303 (+14)

Robbery: 1,285 (+25)

Theft offences: 54,257 (+7)

Burglary: 13,295 (+5)

Domestic burglary: 6,814 (+10)

Non-domestic burglary: 6,481 (0)

Vehicle offences: 12,861 (+15)

Theft from the person: 1,708 (+1)

Bicycle theft: 1,229 (0)

Shoplifting: 11,830 (+9)

Other theft: 13,334 (+1)

Criminal damage and arson: 18,002 (6)

Drug offences: 2,379 (-12)

Possession of weapons: 970 (+46)

Public order offences: 4,843 (+47)

Miscellaneous crimes: 2,061 (33)