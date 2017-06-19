VIEWPOINT: Welcome to Dirty Donny - Why Doncaster is one of the most scruffy, rancid litter strewn towns in England - PICTURES

This is the town that aspires to city status.

The town which declares that it has a civic pride.

Discarded rubbish strewn on the streets of the town.

But here’s something to bring you up short - welcome to Dirty Donny, probably one of the most litter-strewn towns in the north of England, the town where there are many people who just clearly cannot understand what a litter bin is for.

Where dumping tyres on the pavement is considered perfectly acceptable.

These pictures, taken at random over just a couple of days, show the filth that all of us have to bypass in and on our streets.

All are at locations within one mile of the Mansion House.

A garden strewn with litter.

Walking from the Bennetthorpe entrance to Town Field, and the exit to Lawn Avenue, only a couple of hundred yards in all – quite apart from coffee cartons, abandoned pizza boxes, and all sorts of thrown-way pieces of card and paper – there were no less than FIFTY-SIX cans and bottles, and three severely vandalised trees.

And they call this part of Doncaster “the green lung”. Are they being ironic?

Where has responsibility disappeared?

Why is just chucking your sandwich wrappings into someone’s garden, or leaving your beer on a convenient wall, thought to be reasonable behaviour?

A pile of discarded cigarette ends in the gutter.

A picture, they say, tells a thousand words.

So here are the pictures that show us for what we are – scruffy, rancid Dirty Donny.

The problem is that the people who do this to the town are seldom caught or fined, and they just could not care less.

Most readers will be disgusted at these images.

The streets are a dumping ground, according to Phil Penfold.

But litter is all around us. It makes us look like a third world community.

Which perhaps, these days, is precisely what we are.

And here is the irrefutable evidence.

Tyres have even been dumped in the street in the area around Town Field.

Empty food boxes are a common sight.