A Doncaster mum says she was left in shock - after claiming she heard a children's TV presenter use the word "c***" on a CBeebies show.

Lyndsey Mann, 25, claims she heard Show Me Show Me presenter Chris Jarvis utter the expletive as he wheeled around on a scooter on the popular children's programme - while singing a song about kites.

The Doncaster mother told The Sun that while cleaning the house, TV presenter Chris caught her attention as he appeared to say “you’re a fluttering c**t” repeatedly, with the rainbow kite he was actually referring to in the background.

Uploading a video of the segment to Facebook, mum-of-two Lyndsey of Armthorpe wrote: “You what CBeebies?!?”

The post soon went viral, attracting over 10,530 shares and nearly 800 comments.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “I wasn’t really taking any notice of what was on the telly, which was on while I was tidying up, but then I just heard that word, so I rewound the show because I couldn’t believe it.

“And then every time I replayed it, I just couldn’t hear anything but that word.

“At first I thought it was really funny because it was just a shock, but if my little girl who’s two starts saying that in public it’s going to make me look really bad, so it’s upsetting and quite annoying – she wouldn’t know any difference.

In shock, Lyndsey wrote on the CBeebies Facebook page in a bid to get some answers: “They replied back saying ‘it’s kite, it’s kite’, but everyone agrees that it sounds absolutely nothing like that word.

Responding to the backlash to the video, the official CBeebies Facebook page wrote: “It’s kite everyone, kite! We make shows for your little ones so it’s always going to be kite.”

Lyndsey added: “It’s not something little, it’s a big horrible word.”