An angry woman has shamed Doncaster Council again by uploading a new video of what she describes as a "jungle" and "mess" at Lakeside.

YouTube user Simone Lymbery has posted footage of Lakeside Boulevard on the video sharing website, dubbing the short clip: "Lakeside boulevard jungle! (Part two of the Doncaster council can't garden for c*** series!)

Earlier this year, she uploaded another video of an overgrown, bee plagued path in the same area in a bid to get the council to tidy up the area.

In her latest clip, uploaded to YouTube yesterday, she wrote: "Oops I've caught you out again Doncaster Council.

"Lakeside Boulevard's plants have turned into a mess instead of a beautiful hedge!!!



"I will continue to post these until you get your backsides in gear and sort the mess and make paying my council tax worth it!"

In August she posted a video of an overgrown path which she said was a safety hazard and attracting swarms of bees.

That clip, entitled "What are you gonna do about it Doncaster metropolitan borough council?" showed mobile phone footage of a walk along the path which is crowded by plants and bushes.

In a post beneath the clip, she wrote: "This path has been over grown for months yet the Doncaster metropolitan borough have done nothing about it.

"It's a safety hazard and it's causing bees to swarm around the overgrown plants.

"I ask a question: Doncaster Metropolitan borough council what are you going to do about it? This is what happens when the government of the UK takes money from the councils and gives it to there rich mates we are not all in this together!"