VIDEO: Watch as daredevil Doncaster grandmother completes a 'wing walk' high above the skies for charity

Daring grandmother Anne Ibbitson took to the skies on a wing and a prayer to raise money for charity in memory of her mum.

For the 58-year-old completed a 'wing walk' - which saw her hold on for dear life standing on top of a vintage airplane up in the skies - to raise more than £1150 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice Appeal.

Georgina, Anne and Nancy on a family holiday.

The Misterton chiropodist took on the daring challenge aboard a vintage Stearman aircraft from Wickenby Aerodrome in Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 28, in memory of her mum Nancy Wainwright who died of cancer aged 83 two years ago.

Anne chose the Sheffield-based hospice, which cares for children with a shortened life expectancy, as her mum worked with youngsters during her 40 years as a teacher in Doncaster.

Anne said: "I didn't know what to expect as I didn't know anyone who had completed a wing walk and I was concerned that I wouldn't be able to breathe easily. The crew were very reassuring and gave me confidence to proceed.

"I felt quite nervous taxing down to take off but as soon as we were airborne and I discovered I could breathe relatively easily I could relax and enjoy the view.

Anne Ibbitson.

"It was certainly a different experience than I have ever had before and one worth trying if you fancy a new challenge. Perhaps if I did it again I'd have to try something new like looping the loop!"

The idea for the wing walk came to mind when relatives and friends donated about £400 to Bluebell Wood at her mum's funeral. When she sent off the money she received a thank you note from the hospice team which included a range of fundraising ideas - one of which was a wing walk.

She added: "My only regret is my mum isn't here in person to participate but at least we have, through everybody's kind support raised funds and awareness for such a worthy cause as Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice."

Daring charity challenges also run in the family as her daughter Georgina, aged 30, a lecturer at High Melton College, completed a skydive for charity about 10 years ago.

She raised £1500 for the neo-natal unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for the team who cared for her son Joshua who was born 10 weeks premature.