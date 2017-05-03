VIDEO: Warnings issued to parents and pupils after two DEER on loose at Doncaster primary school

Warnings have been issued to parents and children at a Doncaster primary school after two deer were spotted running across the school field.

The two animals were spotted bouncing around the playing fields at Cantley's Hatchell Wood Primary School earlier today - and parents have been told to steer clear of the fields when collecting pupils at the end of the school day.

The two deer on the school field.

A football session due to take place on the school field has also been cancelled with the animals spending most of the day frolicking around behind a green metal perimeter fence.

Surprised Toni Longden, who captured the footage at the Plumpton Park Road school said: "The two baby deer have been running around the school field all morning and the kids are fascinated."

Parents are understood to have first been alerted this morning at around 7.30am about the animals.

Text messages have been sent out by the school warning parents of the deer running loose.

Hatchell Wood Primary School

One sent this morning read: "School access via drive and front door only this morning. Field and path access closed due to deer on the field!"

Later messages sent out by the school read: "Unfortunately due to the deer on the school field, the football after school has now been cancelled.

And a third message read: "As you are aware, we still have deer on the school grounds. Please note all children must be collected from the school office."

Headteacher Jeremy Harris said: "We are following the advice of the RSPCA and police who have told us to wait until the end of the school day when it is quiet.

"The deer should then leave the grounds themselves without causing undue distress.

"Although the children have had to stay off the playground and field today they have been fascinated by our unexpected visitors."