VIDEO: Trio of ducks surprise shoppers with early morning waddle along Doncaster town centre street

Quackers!

This is the moment a trio of ducks took to the streets of Doncaster town centre for an early morning waddle among surprised commuters and office workers.

The ducks in Scot Lane.

The hungry threesome were filmed racing across Scot Lane this morning and feeding on the pavement as stunned shoppers and workers began the day.

The feathered friends are thought to have made their way into town centre from the nearby Waterfront alongside Doncaster College and were spotted tucking into scraps of food left on the pavement outside the offices of Zest Recruitment.

The three were spotted at 8.30 this morning.