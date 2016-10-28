VIDEO: Tributes left as investigation into fatal Doncaster shed fire that killed boy, 13, gets underway

This is the scene in a Doncaster village this afternoon, following a fatal shed fire that tragically led to the death of a 13-year-old boy.

People have begun to leave floral tributes to the boy outside the property in Byron Avenue, Campsall where the fatal shed fire broke out at around 8.30pm last night.

The fatal fire broke out in a property in Byron Avenue, Campsall at 8.30pm last night.

A body was discovered after the fire was extinguished and while formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of a 13-year-old boy.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has got underway this morning, and is not expected to conclude until at least tomorrow.

Station Manager Simon Dunker said: "An investigation into the cause and the circumstances around this tragic accident are ongoing.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are working closely with South Yorkshire Police to get the process of the investigation underway.

"The plan that has been drawn up by South Yorkshire Police will be played out as the day goes on."

The identity of the boy is not yet known.

A floral tribute to him left at the scene read: "We are all thinking of you. There are no words that can be spoken.

"Just know that we share your sorrow. Love to all of you."

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of a young boy in Campsall last night. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has also paid tribute to the boy.

He said on Twitter: "Very saddened by the news from Campsall about the death of a young boy. All my thoughts with his family."

