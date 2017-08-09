VIDEO: Tennis ball loving dog Misha needs a new home

With a serious weakness for tennis balls, looking for a forever home is this black and tan crossbreed Misha.

The Sheffield branch of the RSPCA is currently caring for this two-year-old dog which was left in their care after a change in circumstance at her previous home meant she could not stay.

Any potential new owner should have no cats, but Misha does enjoy contact with other dogs.

A spokesman for the RSPCA explained: “Misha is a very special girl with a heart of pure gold but she is nervous at times and when she first arrived, she was really frightened. We slowly gained her trust with daily socialisation and lots of tasty treats, she soon realised that we are actually pretty cool and started to build great bonds with her carers.

“Dogs can be fearful due to a lack of socialising, over exposure and in some cases it is even due to their genetics. In Misha’s case we do not know what has caused her to be worried, but we know with patience and tasty treats she can make new friends and adjust to new settings.

“This girl also has a serious weakness for tennis balls and will happily engage in toy play once she is comfortable with you - it is one of her absolute favourite things.”

Misha is looking for an adult only home with dedicated owners, experienced with nervous dogs. Numerous meet greets will be required to ensure a solid bond is formed and to ensure potential adopters are happy to undertake a training plan to continue the progress she has made with the RSPCA.

Anyone who thinks they can give Misha the care she needs should contact the RSPCA at 2 Stadium Way, Sheffield S9 3HN, or telephone 0114 289 8050.

* Watch a video of Misha here Click here