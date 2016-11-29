VIDEO: South Yorkshire rugby referee trips up opposition player in comical clip from Doncaster Knights game

This is the comical moment a South Yorkshire based rugby referee tripped up an opposition player in a game at Doncaster Knights' Castle Park ground.

Ref Jack Makepeace was captured on camera sending Cornish Pirates flyhalf Laurence May sprawling as his side defeated Doncaster in a weekend game at the club's Armthorpe Road stadium.

The Pirates ace was tracking backwards across the pitch when his foot became tangled with that of Makepeace, sending him accidentally crashing onto the turf.

The clip, captured by the Sky Sports cameras, shows an apologetic Makepeace laughing off the incident and offering the hand of friendship to the Pirates star as he hauls him up from the grass.

The Doncaster crowd can be heard laughing at the incident while Sky's commentators can be heard joking: "Send him off!" and "red card!" as the incident was replayed to television audiences.

However, there wasn't much to laugh about for Knights as they suffered a first home defeat of the season, being beaten 35-26 in the weekend clash.