VIDEO: Sir David Jason returns to Doncaster for filming of Still Open All Hours

Excited crowds watched on as comedy legend Sir David Jason returned to Doncaster this morning to begin filming the third series of Still Open All Hours.

The 76-year-old was seen filming external scenes at the the Beatique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby, which was transformed once more into Arkwright's cluttered emporium

Tim Healy was also seen on set this morning to reprise his role as Gastric. However Lynda Baron, who played nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the original series, will not return to Doncaster for filming as she will not appear in this latest series due to a scheduling conflict.

Filming in Doncaster is expected to take around two weeks, with the new series set to hit our screens in December - just in time for Christmas.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.

It follows on from a six-part series last winter which proved a big hit with fans, drawing in more than eight million viewers.

The first series and a Christmas special, which kick started the show's revival, also proved a success.

Outdoor sequences for the show will once again be filmed at the salon - the setting for the original Open All Hours series starring Ronnie Barker as miserly and stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright. The new series has once again been written by Doncaster-based TV scriptwriter Roy Clarke who also penned Last Of The Summer Wine.

Jenna Steventon, of Edenthorpe, is among those who gathered to watched Sir David and his fellow cast members at work.

The 35-year-old said: "David Jason is my hero, he has been since I was 10-years-old, and so to see him here in Doncaster has been amazing.

"I think it's brilliant that it comes back to Doncaster year after year. It's something for the whole town to be proud of.

"It's nice family television, with no violence, no swearing, no sex, just nice comedy we can all enjoy.

"It's been my dream to meet him and get his autograph, so I'm hoping I'll be able to do that today."