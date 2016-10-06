Video footage of a Sheffield Wednesday supporting, mobility scooter riding clown whizzing past a Sheffield pub has gone viral on Facebook.

The short clip shows a person in a mask whizzing along Penistone Road - attracting laughs as the unidentified driver breezes by at a rapid pace.

The Owls supporting clown. (Photo: James Uto Greaves).

The same person was pictured shortly afterwards - with a SWFC number plate clearly visible on the front of the scooter on Penistone Road while a further image from Parson Cross has also emerged.

The film comes in the wake of a spate of spooky clown sightings across North America - and the re-emergence of a character known as Doncaster Clown, a mystery figure which has supposedly returned to the streets of the town after a six month absence.

Justin Martin Lee, who filmed the scene on his phone yesterday, said: "It drove past my car pitch and I can't believe how many shares I've had on the vid."

The clip has been shared nearly 200 times on Facebook.

The "clown" whizzes past the New Barrack Tavern. (Photo: Justin Martin Lee).

Justin, who runs Martin Lee car sales, captured the scooter rider, wearing what appears to be a white clown mask with tufts of bright red hair as it sprinted past the New Barrack Tavern on Penistone Road, Hillsborough at lunchtime yesterday.

He can be heard laughing as the rider races past.

The sighting comes after the return of a character, simply titled Doncaster Clown, who has returned to Facebook after a six-month absence with the message: "Get ready, I've done my time and I'm coming back this weekend. Don't let me see you out..."

And it comes in the wake of a series of spooky clown sightings in the USA and Canada throughout the summer.

The Doncaster Clown has returned after a six month absence.

Meanwhile, last month a 35-year-old man who refers to himself as the ‘Donny Klown’ was found guilty of public order offences after he was found to have deliberately scared two healthcare assistants while wearing a 'horror' mask.

During a six hour trial at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court, the court heard how Richard Vallance, of Argyle Avenue, Intake, Doncaster approached and caused ‘alarm and distress’ to two female healthcare assistants on their way to work at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in two separate incidents.

Vallance was ordered not to wear the mask in public for two years as part of a community behaviour order and was also told that he could not paint his face to look like a clown when he was in a public place.

He was also banned from uploading any picture intending to, or likely to, promote the Donny Klown on any website on social media. He was also ordered not to take part in any discussions promoting the persona.

The New Barrack Tavern in Hillsborough where the incident was filmed.

Vallance was handed a 16 week prison sentence for the offences, which was suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay each of his victims £200 compensation, and £200 costs and told he must complete a rehabilitation requirement lasting 25 days.

After being sentenced Vallance said: “After hearing the impact this had I was ashamed by what I had done. It was seen as a prank, but after hearing the affect of my inexcusable actions I want to apologise."



