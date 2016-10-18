VIDEO: Rare Deltic loco passes through Doncaster

A rare locomotive has passed through Doncaster - to the delight of rail buffs.

The class 55 Deltic trundled through the town this afternoon en route to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway - with locomotive enthusiasts turning out to catch a glimpse of the engine as she made her way northwards.

The Deltic makes her way through Doncaster.

The D9000 55 022 Royal Scots Grey is just one of six of the distinctive blue and yellow Deltics - which were a familar sight on Britain's railways during the 1960s and 70s - remaining.

The loco, now running as 55 018 Ballymoss, was returning to Grosmont following a break away at the Nene Valley Railway.

Built in 1961 and 1962 by English Electric, they were designed for high-speed express passenger services on the East Coast Main Line between London King's Cross and Edinburgh.

The fleet was withdrawn from service between January 1980 and December 1981.