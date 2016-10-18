VIDEO: Rare Deltic loco passes through Doncaster

A rare locomotive has passed through Doncaster - to the delight of rail buffs.
The class 55 Deltic trundled through the town this afternoon en route to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway - with locomotive enthusiasts turning out to catch a glimpse of the engine as she made her way northwards.
The D9000 55 022 Royal Scots Grey is just one of six of the distinctive blue and yellow Deltics - which were a familar sight on Britain's railways during the 1960s and 70s - remaining.
The loco, now running as 55 018 Ballymoss, was returning to Grosmont following a break away at the Nene Valley Railway.
Built in 1961 and 1962 by English Electric, they were designed for high-speed express passenger services on the East Coast Main Line between London King's Cross and Edinburgh.
The fleet was withdrawn from service between January 1980 and December 1981.