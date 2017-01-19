VIDEO: Protesters build cardboard wall in Sheffield city centre to mock new US president Donald Trump

Protesters built a cardboard wall in Sheffield city centre to mock new US president Donald Trump over his pledge to build a huge wall on the border with Mexico.

About two dozen boxes were lined up in front of speakers outside Sheffield Town Hall as part of an organised protest - which took place today at 5pm the same time as Mr Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington DC.

Protesters outside Sheffield Town Hall.

Each box was emblazoned with the name of protest groups represented at the event, including Sheffield Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up To Racism and Black Lives Matter.

They joined numerous similar protest events held simultaneously across the world.

Maxine Bowler, of Stand up to Racism, said: "We are standing in solidarity with thousands of people in America and across the world.

"He did not win the popular vote and we want to make our feelings known. Some of his comments were awful, just the worst possible against people of different ethnic backgrounds and against women.

"Given what he said about building the wall with Mexico we thought building our own wall out of cardboard was a good way of representing our views."

A number of speakers took to the mic to voice their concerns over Mr Trump's impending presidency.

Former Green party leader Natalie Bennett, who is planning to contest the Sheffield Central constituency at the next general election, said: "We are here in Sheffield, but we are part of a worldwide movement, and we are saying we are going to resist Trump."

Lucinda Wakefield, chair of Sheffield Stop the War Coalition, said: "We stand in solidarity with all those people across the world against Donald Trump's inauguration."

Mr Trump has sparked criticism for comments made about women and ethnic minorities during his election campaign. He pledged to build a wall on the US southern border and "make Mexico pay for it."

He later apologised for some of his remarks, saying: "I’ve said and done things I regret."

In his speech today, Mr Trump said: "We, the citizens of America are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people.

"Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."