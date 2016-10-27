VIDEO: Police trawl Sutton lake in search for missing Melanie Wilson

The search for missing Malanie Wilson goes on into its eighth day as a police diving team combs the perimetre of the lake in Sutton Lawn.

Nottinghamshire officers enter their second day of searching at the lake, as the divers say they searched the deeper waters first, and this afternoon (Thursday, October 27) the six-person team combed the edge of the waters in a line formation.

Underwater Police search team at Sutton Lawn lake in the search for 22 year old Melanie Wilson.

Police have released a new image of Melanie in the hope that she may be recognised by her distinctive tattoos.

Melanie Wilson, 22, from Sutton was last seen on Wednesday, October 19 at 11.20pm and polcie are now increasingly concerned for her safety.

The searchw as stepped up after she had been missing for a week, last seen by friend at her Sutton home.

She is described as white, around about five foot six inches tall, with blonde hair and a slim build.

Mansfield’s district commander, Insp. Nick Butler said her family are ‘deeply worried’ for her and appealed for her to contact police or relatives.

He said: “We have spoken with her family and friends and they are deeply worried, as we all are.

“We just need to know if anyone at all has heard or seen her then we really do need to hear from them. That one piece of information may help to find her.

“She is not in any kind of trouble, all we need to know is that she is safe and well.

“She does use social media quite a lot so people are concerned that she hasn’t used it since she was last seen.”

DI Rebecca Hodgman said yesterday (October 26): “It’s now been a week since Melanie went missing and we haven’t had any credible sightings of her.

“We continue our search for her and ask that anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

“Melanie hasn’t got her mobile phone with her, which is

concerning for someone who is so active on social media, and we don’t think she

has taken any provisions with her.”

Thoughts and prayers for the missing young woman have flooded in on our Facebook page as many aroudn the community hope she is found safe and well.

Anyone who has any information about Melanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 whoting incident 858 of October 21 2016.

