VIDEO: Police alert over 'two-in-one' burglaries across Sheffield

Police have issued a home safety alert following a spate of burglaries across Sheffield.

Officers said there has been a rise in ‘two-in-one burglaries’ where vehicle keys are removed from the properties and cars stolen. Many of the vehicles taken have been higher end models such as Audis and Volkswagen Golfs.

Detective chief inspector Delphine Waring is now urging members of the public to be vigilant.

She said: "Often, people leave their keys in plain sight of a door or window, close by where they enter their home. This can encourage the so-called ‘smash and grab’ burglaries, where offenders smash a window, grab your keys and off they go.

“We also have reports of burglars snapping the locks in UPVC doors and sadly, we’re still getting reports of burglars entering properties through insecure doors and window!”

Dene Tinker, crime reduction officer, said: "I would like to advise homeowners to take basic security measures to reduce their chances of being targeted. The more obstacles you put in a thief’s way, the less likely they are to strike.

“Always lock your doors and windows, even when you are at home – it only takes a minute.

“Look to upgrade your cylinder locks to those that have either achieved a 3 star rating under TS 007 and/or the Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312). It is vital that they are measured properly to ensure the right size for your door.

“Never leave your car keys on show through a window when not using them. Do not leave them in locks, on the window ledges or kitchen/hall tables and never on a hook behind the door or in reach of a letterbox or cat flap.

“Please take simple measures such as closing blinds and curtains, and leaving a light-timer on to make it look as though the house is occupied. Particularly in the run up to Christmas, criminals know there are valuable gifts inside our homes, so please do all you can to keep them out of sight and out of reach."

For more details of the force’s Christmas burglary campaign visit www.southyorks.police.uk/dontmakeiteasy