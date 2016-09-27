A plus size burlesque dancer from Doncaster will be the star of a new TV show dedicated to tackling "extreme, shocking and hilarious" body failures tonight.

Single mum Charlene Taylor, 28, will star in E4 show Body Fixers which focuses on a team of experts tackling embarrassing body issues on people from across Britain.

Charlene, who regularly dons skimpy underwear to burlesque dance under her stage name of Chazabelle Royale, is not revealing too much about her appearance in tonight's show which will be aired at 9pm on E4 but took to Facebook to write: "Prepare for Body Fixers!

"Prepare for laughter and seeing me in so much shock and tears from an absolutely amazing transformation.

"You can spot me in my red and black babydoll in the advert."

Earlier this year, Charlene starred in Channel 5 show On Benefits where she revealed that she uses her £20,000 a year handouts to fund her dreams of becoming a plus size burlesque dance star.

Charlene has been honing her dance skills for three years in her council house bedroom and recently started practising fire breathing in her garden to make her act more exciting.

She's a full-time carer for her son, Callum, who has autism, so gets a carers' allowance as well as housing and child benefits amounting to £20,000 a year.

Charlene said dancing has boosted her confidence and helped her overcome a difficult time after her daughter Summer died two years ago.