VIDEO: Olympic legend Lord Sebastian Coe returns home to celebrate Sheffield’s sporting excellence

One of Sheffield’s most famous sport stars is in the city today to see how Sheffield is promoting health and wellbeing, sporting excellence, and the Olympic legacy after London 2012.

Double Olympic champion for the 1500m track race, Lord Sebastian Coe, has come to the city he grew up in to celebrate the world-class athletes who have trained in Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport on their road to success.

Seb Coe in Sheffield Hall of Champions

Giant images in the EiS Hall of Fame have been unveiled to honour the sporting achievement of IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams, Paralympic Boccia champion David Smith, and Paralympic table tennis champions Will Bayley and Rob Davies.

Later on today Lord Coe, who developed his talent after joining Sheffield’s Hallamshire Harriers running club aged 12, will meet sports science students at Sheffield’s new University Technical College.

The UTC, specialising in healthcare and sports science, opened at the end of September and is supported by Sheffield City Council, The Sheffield College, both of the city’s universities and the Chamber of Commerce.

The IAAF President will then visit another site in the Olympic Legacy Park- Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre which is set to become the most advanced research and development centre for physical activity in the world.

Seb Coe enjoys fresh air on Sheffield UTC balcony

In the afternoon Lord Coe will officially open the new £16m Graves Health and Sports Centre which has swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness studios and a gymnastics and trampolining centre.

This evening VIPs will enjoy dinner in the middle of the EiS’s athletics track. Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport will honour the city’s past, present and future stars.

Six grassroots sports awards will be presented on the evening to Sports Club of the Year, Sports Woman of the Year, Sports Man of the Year, Future Star, Unsung Hero and an individual, group or team which has overcome adversity.