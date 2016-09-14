VIDEO: Nearly naked students filmed walking through Sheffield city centre

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This is the moment two students walked nearly naked through the centre of Sheffield in broad daylight.

The brave pair stripped down to just their boxer shorts - and then walked into a string of city centre stores as bewildered shoppers looked on at their antics.

Toby Millington and Omer Saricicek walk through Sheffield in just their pants.

But Toby Millington and Omer Saricicek's exploits were all for a good cause - highlighting clothes banks and buying cheap clothes from charity shops.

The determined duo stripped down to their undies, dumped some of their old clothes in a charity clothing bank and then headed into the city in just their smalls to see if they could buy new outfits.

Said Toby, 20: "We did it because you can get some pretty sweet clothes for cheap and all the money goes to a good cause.

"I had old clothes that I didn't really wear anymore. Plus it's raising awareness for those who are less fortunate."

Toby strips off for his stroll through Sheffield.

The pair were filmed walking into the city's British Heart Foundation shop - with Tony sporting little more than a smile and pair of purple boxers.

The duo were then filmed on Pinstone Street and Fargate discussing their purchases after also visiting the Cancer Research and Oxfam shops.

He said: "We had lots of weird looks and a few people spoke to us about what we were doing."

Said Omer, 22: "Maybe more people will donate their clothes and help the charities in the process."