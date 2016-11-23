VIDEO: Mannequin Challenge craze comes to Doncaster as office workers copy internet sensation

This is the moment a group of Doncaster office workes took part in the Mannequin Challenge - the viral internet sensation that's sweeping the globe.

Staff and students based at the Doncaster Business Innovation Centre have uploaded the clip to You Tube after staging their own version of the cult craze which has gone viral worldwide.

The challenge sees people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a video is recorded.

It is believed that the phenomenon was started by students in Jacksonville, Florida in October and since then, a host of stars from television and sport have helped to popularise the daft trend.

In the Doncaster clip, filmed inside the DBIC building on Ten Pound Walk, men and women across the building can be seen frozen in time in the 90 second clip.

The video was to raise money for Children In Need.