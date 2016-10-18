VIDEO: Man punched to ground in vicious street brawl over can of beer in Doncaster town centre

This is the moment two men were caught trading punches on camera in a vicious street brawl over a can of beer in front of children in Doncaster town centre.

The shocking clip shows two men scrapping it out over what appears to be a can of booze in broad daylight as a group of youngsters filming the punch-up on mobile phones and tablets look on.

The men trade blows in the video. (Photo: Doncaster Uncovered).

The footage, which has just been uploaded to the Doncaster Uncovered Facebook group at the weekend, shows the two men taunting each other before they begin brawling with one man being knocked to the ground in the fracas while the other lands a flurry of blows on him.

It is not clear when the clip was filmed but the brawl took place on the St James' Street estate near the offices of South Yorkshire Credit Union.

The footage shows a man in white t-shirt and dark shouts and clutching what appears to be a can of beer and taking a swig before crossing the road to confront another man dressed in a dark t-shirt and dark trousers.

The camera pans to reveal a group of youngsters on bikes watching as the two square up. We have pixellated their faces in the clip and also edited out the strong language.

A passer by steps in to break up the fight. (Photo: Doncaster Uncovered).

After a few seconds of posturing against each other, the pair then begin trading punches with one blow sending the beer can spiralling onto the ground and spilling most of its contents.

The man in the white t-shirt is sent crashing to the pavement in the dust-up with the other leaping on top of him to rain down a flurry of punches with audible groans captured on camera as the fight continues.

The brawl only stops when an unknown passer by in a red cardigan clutching a blue carrier bag steps in to break up the warring duo - before the man wearing dark clothing picks up the beer can and swaggers towards the camera - leaving the other man flat out on the ground.

The full, unedited film has already been viewed more than 9,000 times on the Doncaster Uncovered page with the message "Never change, Donny" accompanying the 47-second clip.