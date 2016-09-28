This is the moment a man was filmed "tram surfing" on the back of a moving Supertram in Sheffield.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE AND CONTENT SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

The man was filmed hanging onto the back of the Malin Bridge bound tram. (Photo: Tim Hobson).

The man was filmed clinging onto the back of the Malin Bridge bound tram as it whizzed through the city by a motorist following behind who captured the amazing footage on his phone.

Crouching low to avoid being spotted by the driver, the man is clearly seen holding on to the blue route tram’s windscreen wipers and standing on the bumper as it hurtles along at high speed.

The tram surfer’s dice with death to gain a free ride was captured on video near the White Lane tram stop by Tim Hobson.

In the clip, a voice can be heard saying: "No! As if this is real. Look at this silly **** on back of the tram! I've seen it all now."

As the tram pulls up at the White Lane stop, the man, dressed in jeans, a black jacket and clutching a white carrier bag covers his face as he momentarily steps off the tram as a bemused passenger looks on.

Then as the tram sets off, he leaps aboard once more.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times and shared by thousands more on Facebook.

It is not the first time thrill seekers and fare dodgers have been spotted riding trams in Sheffield.

Last year, a similar clip showing a man surfing on the back of a tram in Norfolk Park went viral on the internet. And earlier this year, two men were filmed clinging onto the back of a bus in Darnall.

READ MORE: Man spotted tram surfing in Norfolk Park

READ MORE: Men filmed clinging to back of bus on busy Sheffield road

And transport bosses were moved to warn of the dangers of tram surfing, branding it ‘dangerous’ and ‘extremely irresponsible’.

Inspector Steve Askham,of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Not only could you seriously injure yourself, you are also putting other road users at risk.

“You could also take up significant time and resources of the emergency services, should your behaviour result in a collision.

“I strongly urge anyone considering behaving in this manner to think about the consequences.”

Tram surfing has also become a problem and other British including Blackpool, Edinburgh and Manchester.