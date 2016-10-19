VIDEO: It’s off to work we go- building begins for Sheffield Ikea

More than fifteen years after the first proposals were made, a £60million project has begun to build an Ikea near Meadowhall Retail Park in Sheffield.

Workers kicked into life dozens of diggers and other machinery to begin laying the foundations of the store on Lock House Road, Carbrook, today.

A labourer working for the Scunthorpe company Clugston Construction explained that the ‘piling’ stage to start laying foundations for the store began this morning after two weeks of work to ‘prepare the site’.

The 31,500sq metre site is adjacent to the Carbrook tram stop, near to Valley Centertainment and Meadowhall shopping centre.

The store will have a sales floor, cafe, children’s play area, and underground and external parking areas.

Work began this morning to lay the foundations of the store

The project is expected to create up to 700 jobs, 300 of which will be to build the premises.

The Swedish furniture giant will be holding a job fair at Sheffield Town Hall on Friday 21 October.

Dozens of diggers were put to task today