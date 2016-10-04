VIDEO: Is this a POLTERGEIST caught on camera in Doncaster?

Is this the moment a poltergeist was caught on camera in Doncaster?

The footage of a rotary washing line shaking violently in the back garden of a house in Armthorpe has left the woman who filmed it scratching her head - and asking whether her home has been possessed by paranormal spirits.

Was this rotary dryer rattled by a poltergeist? (Photo: Lyndsey Mann).

Lyndsey Mann, who filmed the spooky clip on her mobile phone at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon admits she was left "shaking" after the encounter - which came on a still and clear afternoon, with no apparent sign of what was causing the rotary dryer to rattle violently.

The clip shows the dryer rocking from side to side - and ends with Lyndsey racing inside her home to flee the ghostly goings on.

The clip, which has been shared and viewed more than 2,000 times on Facebook, begins with Lynsey filming in the garden after what appears to be an earlier encounter of the dryer rattling.

She says: "I think its stopped now," but is urged to be careful by a voice off camera as she approaches the rotary device, which is laden with empty pegs.

Paxton Crescent in Armthorpe, where the filming took place. (Photo: Google Maps).

"I daren't go near it again," she says. "Oh my god that is weird. It's not even windy," she says, panning around to film conifer trees in a nearby garden, the branches of which do not appear to be moving.

"Should we call Ghostbusters or summat?," she says as the dryer begins to rattle again.

Suggestions are put forward that that shaking might be being caused by an earthquake or a mole, but she adds: "A mole surely wouldn't be that strong and if it was an earthquake we'd feel it."

As the dryer begins to sway violently once more, Lyndsey decides she seen enough and shepherds everyone back in, telling the camera: "I'm shaking. I don't even believe in ghosts.

Lyndsey Mann with her son.

"I don't know what that is. Let's go in, that's horrible."

She later posted the video of the incident near Paxton Crescent on Facebook, asking her friends to come up with suggestions as to what may have caused the shaking and added: "Was like poltergeist or some s***"

One poster, Sarah Vernon, suggested the tremors may have been caused by redundant workings from nearby Markham Main colliery while another suggested the dryer was being pulled by unseen fishing wire.

Added Lyndsey: "It was near Paxton Crescent where an old church used to be.

"Me and my mum was there as well as my daughter and my nephew and we were very scared I was shaking!

"It lasted about five minutes.

"It started while I was filming my daughter and nephew live on Facebook on the trampoline.

"I have no idea what it was, it's only on a ground spike.

"People think it was a mole but the movement was way too violent to be a mole, I don't believe in paranormal but that seems the only option. I've never seen anything like it."

A poltergeist (German for "noisy ghost") is a type of ghost or other supernatural entity which is responsible for physical disturbances, such as loud noises and objects being moved or destroyed.

They are purportedly capable of pinching, biting, hitting, and tripping people. Most accounts of poltergeists describe the movement or levitation of objects such as furniture and cutlery, or noises such as knocking on doors.

They have traditionally been described as troublesome spirits who haunt a particular person instead of a specific location. Such alleged poltergeist manifestations have been reported in many cultures and countries including the United States, India‚ Japan, Brazil, Australia, and most European nations.