VIDEO: Incredible footage of the watch that went to space and back before landing in a Doncaster field

Spectacular footage of a £1,500 watch that took a trip to space and back before landing in a Doncaster field has been released.

A 20-day hunt for the timepiece came to an end yesterday after a Doncaster family were revealed of the finders of the Seiko watch in a corn field near Hooton Pagnell.

Now an amazing journey of the trip to space and back has been released - showing stunning images of the watch high in the skies above South Yorkshire.

Lee Holland, 29, David Moffatt, 50, and Jesse Meehan, 12, spent three days braving the winds and rain trying to find the watch after it fell from space last month.

The luxury Seiko Astron watch was sent into the stratosphere on Space Exploration Day - July 20 - by Jura Watches from a site in Derbyshire.

It had been missing for 20 days before being found as part of a regional treasure hunt, which saw hundreds of people trying to locate the lost timepiece.

The watch travelled more than 100km, and reached altitudes of approximately 36km above the Earth’s surface – 17km above the Armstrong line which is the commonly accepted gateway to space.

At peak altitude, the balloon burst, which would have caused the watch to fall at over 200mph due to the lack of air pressure or wind resistance.

It eventually re-entered the atmosphere where a parachute was deployed, allowing the watch to drift back down.

The launch took place in Carsington, Derbyshire, where jewellery firm CWSellors, which organised the event, has plans to build a new visitor attraction next year to allow people to immerse themselves in the world of jewellery manufacture.

From there, the balloon flew over Matlock, Chesterfield, Sheffield, before bursting above the Peak District, cutting the tracking feed, and falling to its landing spot in a Hooton Pagnell field.