A Sheffield boxer who served a two year ban for drink driving has said that if he had escaped from police, he could have sweated out the alcohol by running.

Tyan Booth, 34, has made the astonishing claims in a ten minute video revealing how he got drunk at a boxing show in Manchester and was "swerving" on the motorway when he was pulled by officers en route back to Sheffield.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE

And in the chat with fellow boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who also confesses to losing his licence after a police chase, Booth, who has now stepped down from competitive fighting says his sentence of 80 hours of community service "putting second hand clothes in bin liners in a charity shop" were "terrible."

The explicit chat also sees Booth bragging about women and he tells Saunders: "If you've got money, you can be a fat, ugly c*** and still sleep with nice women you know. As long as you've got money you'll do alright sexually."

The footage, filmed at Brendan Ingle's city gym, sees Booth telling Saunders about the incident which led to him losing his licence.

He says: "I went to a boxing show in Manchester and the show was that bad I needed to get drunk to get through it.

"The more I drunk, the more entertaining the show became. That's what alcohol does - it makes it a bit more exciting.

"So when I was heading back to Sheffield, I was just swerving and ...game over."

Saunders then asks Booth if he had thought about escaping by "flooring it" and he replies: "Yeah, with hindsight."

"Just say I got out and started running. If I'd have run the alcohol might have worn off before they got hold of me.

"So what would they be able to do with that and all that alcohol had gone out of my system after twenty minutes of running and sweating or could I have got arrested for avoiding arrest?"

Earlier in the video, Booth tells the camera: "Listen, we all commit crimes don't we?" with Saunders agreeing, adding: "We've all done it."

Booth adds: "I've just finished community service for the drink driving. Terrible.

"You know, every Sunday in a charity shop putting second hand clothes into bin liners, starting at 7am. That's horrible. I never wanna go back to that."

Turning to Saunders he says: "You know, standing at bus stops and seeing people like you driving past, it's a bit embarrassing. I have to look away so people don't see me. I can't handle buses you know."

WBO middleweight title holder Saunders, 27, also confesses to losing his licence for dangerous driving after a police chase at Attercliffe, telling the camera: "I lost my licence there as well.

"I took a police chase to the Premier Inn, nearly ran over a police dog, I blew him off the road."

The pair also swap their thoughts on money, fame and women and Booth boasts: "If you got money, you can be a fat, ugly c*** and still sleep with nice women you know. Money talks don't it?

"As long as you've got money, you'll do alright sexually."

Joking about Booth's time working in a charity shop, Saunders says: "They could have put you in a porn shop. Get the women coming in."

Booth replies: "There's a few of them here in Sheffield, are you gonna make the most of them?"

Saunders retorts: "I'll probably give them a visit. See if there's any brasses (prostitutes) about, take 'em down there."

And Booth responds, adding: "They are all on the same road so it's ideal," with Saunders replying: "You'll have to show me where that is."

The clip, which was uploaded to the video sharing website yesterday has already been viewed nearly 50,000 times.

But viewers have blasted the pair for the interview.

One comment beneath the video said: "Thick as pig s*** these two, that's what I took from the interview."

Another user posted: "He drink drives and thinks running for 20 mins will pass a breath test - if he was a light bulb he would still need a torch.﻿"

Rory McTasney posted: "This guy was no good as a boxer at domestic level let alone anything else. He espouses nothing but negativity and comes across arrogant and narcissistic."

While another added: "This guy comes across as a gobby yob.﻿"