Singing sensation Ed Sheeran has declared his love for Doncaster Great British Bake Off star Val Stones and told her: "Let's cook some time."

Former Conisbrough teacher Val is a long-time fan of the Shape Of You star, regularly tweeting him and uploading videos of herself cooking and dancing along to his songs.

But her social media love had largely gone unnoticed by the singer – who headlines Glastonbury this weekend - until now.

The pensioner baked and danced her way into the hearts of the British people when she appeared on The Great British Bake Off last year.

Her quirky methods – such as listening to her bakes to check if they were ready – and love of exercise while baking made her a firm favourite and she's since regaled her fans with her missives on social media, and includes Sheeran's handle in almost all her posts.

Now after months of begging from Val's fans, Ed, who will top the Pyramid Stage this Sunday, sent Val her very own video message, telling her that he loved her and inviting her to cook with him sometime.

He said: "Hey Val, l love you and I think you are wonderful and erm, yeah, let's cook some time."

The message came about when he met last year's Bake Off winner Candice Brown in Cannes, and who, according Val's excited Instagram post, told the pop star how much Val loved him.

She was, however, more casual on her Twitter page, simply posting the video and saying: "Thanks @edsheeran for your kind comment I will bake for you when you have a spare slot in your time table. Not at Glasto this year am in NY"

The 66-year-old former headteacher, who now lives near Yeovil, broke down when it was revealed that she was to leave the BBC contest last year.