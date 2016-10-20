VIDEO: How would a self-driving car cope on Doncaster's roads?

A car manufacturer has released video of a car that drives itself - but would such a vehicle cope on Doncaster's roads?

Electric carmaker Tesla says all cars it now builds will have hardware needed to drive completely on their own.

Morley Place in Conisbrough.

But despite the cameras, sensors and radars being introduced, it is still expected to be years before the vehicles become fully self-driving.

We think it could well be many years before such vehicles are seen on the streets of Doncaster - but would a robot car be able to cope with our road network?

Perhaps it would struggle with the notorious Cantley Crawl - the daily traffic jam along Bawtry Road which see hundreds of motorists slowly inching their way into town.

Or Conisbrough's pot-holed Morley Place, which in 2014 was named one of the worst roads in Doncaster.

Carr Hill is one of Doncaster's steepest roads.

Then there's the complicated St George's Bridge gyratory, which has caught out many a novice motorist in the wrong lane and then there's Balby's steep Carr Hill where many a learner driver have come a cropper on a hill start in their driving test.

And that's not to mention the lengthy and regular tailbacks on York Road or the delights of the hairpin bends, twists and turns and the road out of Sprotbrough near the Boat Inn.

Tesla introduced its Autopilot system last year, allowing some self-drive functions such as auto-braking.

But it is now temporarily disabling Autopilot on all new cars to allow "robust" testing with the new systems.

The hairpin bend on Mill Lane, Sprotbrough could prove tricky.

Tesla founder Elon Musk said its hardware was "basically a super-computer in a car," but added it would be up to regulators and the public to decide when self-driving vehicles could actually be used on the roads.

Tesla has an Autopilot feature in its Model S and Model X vehicles, allowing them to automatically change lanes and keep up with traffic.

But it suffered a setback in May when a man was killed driving a Tesla Model S while using the Autopilot function. A preliminary report into the incident said the driver had been speeding moments before he collided with a lorry.