A choir has staged a singing protest outside Doncaster's main job centre this morning to raise awareness of destitution in the town.

Members of the Socialist Choir gathered outside the Department for Work and Pensions building in Wood Street as workers inside gathered for a weekly meeting to sing a specially adapted version of John Lennon song How Do You Sleep?

The protest was organised by local photographer Les Monaghan who has been profiling people in the town who are struggling to make ends meet as part of his latest project.

He said: "I've been working on the Relative Poverty project for some months now, telling the stories of those living in destitution in Doncaster.

"One man, 'Dave' was sanctioned twice in 2014 leaving him with £6 a week for food. Listening to him and others describe their treatment at the DWP, I would have the chorus from John Lennon's 'How Do You Sleep?' whirling around my head.

"I asked the marvellous Janet Wood if she could gather some singers to hum the chorus outside the building as employees had their weekly meeting - she went one better, and with the Socialist Choir wrote three new verses and sang them this morning."

Photographer Les Monaghan, who organised the protest.

The adapted song featured lines such as: "Spirit of the workhouse is alive and well, benefits system is a living hell."

Relative Poverty will tour Doncaster's libraries from May 8.