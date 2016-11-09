VIDEO: Hollywood film star jetting into Doncaster from LA this weekend for saucy strip show - WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS NUDITY

A Hollywood film star is jetting into Doncaster from Los Angeles this weekend for a saucy live strip show.

WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS NUDITY AND ADULT CONTENT Global burlesque sensation Kitten De Ville will appear at the Diamond Live Lounge on Saturday - and is regarded as one of the world’s leading striptease stars. She made her Hollywood acting debut in the movie Auto Focus alongside Willem Dafoe and Greg Kinnear in 2002. And photographs of de Ville have graced the covers of books, magazines, calendars and newspapers worldwide. Her image has inspired many artists to paint her likeness in a variety of styles and she has worked with top photographers from around the world, including David Lachapelle and Bunny Yeager. She has also appeared on the catwalk runways for such acclaimed designers as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Syren and Agent Provocateur. She has won a number of burlesque titles including Miss Exotic World 2002 and Queen of the Quake. She also produces a successful Rock and Roll Strip Show and runs her own school of burlesque in her home town in southern California. The Night Train Burlesque Review and Cabaret at the Wood Street venue will also feature performers Edd Muir, Pinky Deville, Rusty Von Chrome and Stage Door Johnny. Doors are 7.30pm and tickets are £12.50.