VIDEO-Full coverage of Isle charity’s awards night with Sheridan Smith

All the highlights, tears and emotion of the Pride of the Isle’s 2017 Awards, can now be seen on video.

Patron Sheridan Smith OBE was among those present at Doncaster Airport’s Vulcan Suite for the glittering occasion held earlier this year. A crowd of 700 guests watched deserving recipients receive their awards, and helped to raise a sum of £23,000 to further help young people and families facing difficult situations.

Winners of awards were:

Male Category – John Knott, Crowle, runners up: Carl Thompson and Dr S Sinhe

Female Category – Marion Cooper, Haxey, runners up: Carol Shipley and Jackie Machale

Child Award, age nine or over – Ryan Goulding, Rossington, runners up: Angus Bean and Lily-Mai Proctor

Child Award, age under nine – Finley Tuck, Hibaldstow, runners up: Harlan Seaton and Pollie Smith

Most Inspirational Award – the late Vashti Emma Clayson, Crowle

Most Inspirational Child Award – the late Ebony Smith, Brigg.