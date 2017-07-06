VIDEO: Forget limos - here's the hilarious moment two Doncaster teenagers turned up at their school prom on mobility scooters

Most teenagers like to arrive in style at their school prom, rocking up in stretch limousines or in a Rolls-Royce or other swanky cars.

But two Doncaster teenagers had different ideas to sign off their time at Norton's Campsmount Academy - by rolling up to their glitzy bash on mobility scooters, to howls of laughter from pals and parents.

The pair shunned limos for their bash.

Owen Roberts and Owen Middleton hatched the plan to show there's more to life than rolling up in a Ferrari or Bentley - and the pair's hilarious entrance at the bash proved a hit.

Said mum Kay Roberts: "My son and his mate knew they had no chance of topping the amazing Bentleys, Rolls Royce and fast cars taking others to their prom so they opted for a more original form of transport.

"In January, there were a few more who said they'd go on the scooters but as time has passed, they've backed out - but the two Owens have never changed."

And so the pair, 15 and 16 respectively, managed to get hold of the scooters so they could turn up at the bash at the King's Croft Hotel in Pontefract in unique style.

Who needs stretch limos when you can have a scooter?

Added Kay: "They were never interested in posh fast cars or limos - they just wanted to make a unique memory and they certainly did.

"Owen Roberts' sister Megan came up with the idea as he said he wanted to do something different and have a laugh - that night everyone was laughing.

The pair spent the afternoon before the prom attaching balloons, tinsel, pom-poms and L4NKY 1 and L4NKY 2 number plates to the scooters, which were hired.

Added Kay: "I hired Owen's scooter from Parkgate Mobility at Bentley for £10 and Owen Middleton's mum hired his scooter from a different shop.

"Parkgate were aware what it was for, but we promised our lads were responsible - they are really quiet, polite and lovely young lads."