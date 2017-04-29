Video footage captures shocking moment car bursts into flames on M1 in South Yorkshire

Dramatic video footage has captured the moment a car burst into flames on the M1 in South Yorkshire earlier this evening.

Video footage shows the front of the black car completely engulfed in blames as smoke billowed out across the motorway.

Highways England closed the M1 southbound between J38 and J37 at around 7pm due to the car fire.

They warned motorists to take care on approach and added that the Fire and Rescue service were tackling the blaze.

Around 20 minutes later, Highways England revealed that the vehicle fire had been put out.

They added that traffic had been released.

No details have been released on any injuries as a result of the car fire.