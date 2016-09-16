A Doncaster man filmed wildly raving topless around his living room has become a social media sensation.

The clip, uploaded to video sharing website YouTube, shows the man clutching a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey and making V-signs to the camera as he dances shirtless around the living room to hardcore dance music.

He can be heard exclaiming: "F*** it!" as he stares into the camera - although the offensive language has been bleeped out in the clip, while his rude gestures to the camera have also been pixellated.

According to a post below the clip, the man is "Terence Docherty, from Doncaster" - although it it not clear when and where the clip was filmed.

In the 65-second clip, entitled 'F*** it!': Shirtless man wildly raves around living room," the man can be seen placing the whiskey bottle down before launching into a series of energetic dance moves beneath a ceiling fan and in front of bookshelves and potted plants.

The post says Terrence "filmed himself raving and dancing wildly around a living room with his shirt off."

The clip has been shared a number of times on Facebook and also viewed on YouTube.