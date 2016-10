Sci-fi fans are breathless with anticipation following release of another trailer for upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The latest episode in the series is the first stand-alone Star Wars Anthology film. Set in the Star Wars universe some time after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the film stars Felicity Jones,and also featuring Hollywood heavyweight Forest Whitaker. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One will be released on December 16, 2016.