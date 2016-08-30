VIDEO: Emergency services attend 'serious' accident on Doncaster stretch of motorway

The emergency services have been called out to a Doncaster stretch of motorway this morning, following a 'serious' accident involving one vehicle.

There is currently stationary traffic and long delays northbound between J35 M18 and J36 A630 Warmsworth Road, because of a serious accident involving one car.

This is also congestion to J34 A614 Bawtry Road.

The accident is believed to have taken place shortly before 11am. One person is understood to have been injured in the collision.

More to follow.

