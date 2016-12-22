VIDEO: Dramatic moment e-cigarette EXPLODES in user's pocket - inches from baby's pram

Fire crews have released CCTV footage of the moment an e-cigarette battery exploded in the user's pocket - inches from a baby's pram.

Images capture the man casually unaware of the plume of smoke coming from his pocket until it begins fizzing violently, emitting a bright light as it explodes and sending other members of the public scampering for safety.

The footage has been released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who said the explosion occurred when a spare lithium-ion battery in the man's pocket came into contact with another metal item, such as coins or keys.

The man was left with slight injuries and needed first aid treatment.

The incident happened at the Trinity shopping centre in Leeds and residents across Yorkshire are now being warned about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes and their batteries.

Fire investigator Jamie Lister said: "This footage clearly shows the dangers of storing batteries alongside any metal objects, be it keys, coins, or even your phone if it has a metal case.

"This is not the first time we have seen injuries caused by a lithium-ion battery exploding whilst being carried in someone's pocket. We really want the public to understand the risks which can be easily avoided.

"There does not need to be a fault with the battery, the problem is the incorrect storage of the batteries."

He warned: "A simple mistake could have a devastating consequence."

E-cigarette users have been urged to carry batteries in a plastic case to prevent them from short circuiting.