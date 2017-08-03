VIDEO: Doncaster water main bursts for third time in 24 hours

A water main in Doncaster has burst for the third time in less than 24 hours.

Yorkshire Water technicians are on the scene at Goodison Boulevard, after reports it had burst again at about 4.30pm.

The initial problem occurred at about midnight Thursday. A Yorkshire Water spokesman said the ferrule, a part which joins the mains to the supply pipe, blew again this morning.

It had been fixed by 1.30pm, he said, before the third problem this afternoon.

The spokesman said technicians were waiting on the gas board to arrive, as it was next to the gas main.