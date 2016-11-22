VIDEO: Doncaster tent city resident hopes camp will be 'safe haven' for town's homeless

A resident living at a camp for Doncaster's homeless, which sprung up in the town-centre over the weekend, says he hopes it will become a safe haven for people sleeping rough on the town's streets.

Dubbed 'Doncaster Tent City,' the camp was set up on Saturday afternoon on a patch of grass in Waterdale, near to the site of the old Civic Theatre.

Andrew Lewis,42, of Doncaster, has taken up residence at Doncaster's Tent City. Picture: Marie Caley.

As of this morning, there are currently 12 tents on the piece of land, occupied by around 15 people, and volunteers are helping to man the camp 24 hours a day.

Donations of food, clothing, sleeping bags have begun to pour in for people living in the 'tent city'.

Andrew Lewis, 42, is one of the residents at the tent city and says he hopes it will become a 'safe haven' for homeless people in Doncaster.

He added: "There's about 15 residents so far.

Doncaster Tent City sprung up on council-owned land over the weekend. Picture: Marie Caley

"I've been here since day one which was Saturday. And let's hope something comes of it.

"(We want to) get the homeless re-housed before Christmas, basically.

"That's the target.

"If there's anyone out there who can give donations, we would be grateful. From clothes, bedding to food, toiletries - anything that you can think of basically."

Doncaster Tent City sprung up in council-owned land in the town centre over the weekend. Picture: Marie Caley

Banners have been put up at the camp with the slogan #opsafewinterDoncaster

Volunteer Allen Langham says the camp was set up to give people sleeping rough in Doncaster somewhere safe to stay, and to make the issue of homelessness more visible to the general public.

Allen, who has spent years helping the town's vulnerable through his community interest company, Steps to Freedom, added: "There are four beds that can be used by homeless people in Doncaster at the Riverside shelter, and it has to get below freezing before they can, and there are around 30 people who are currently homeless so it doesn't work.

"They've got a little community going here, they've got clean water and the camp means they can stick together and help each other.

Doncaster tent city sprung up in the town centre on Saturday afternoon.

People have been very generous so far, giving us clothes and food for the homeless.

"Because there are volunteers there all the time, this means that everyone here is safe and together - whereas before people were going around in groups of one and two.

"I think what happened to the homeless man who was seriously attacked has really scared a lot of people. I've been homeless and you're always in fear of what someone might do to you when you're homeless - but after you know something like that has happened it makes you a lot more afraid.

"This isn't the council's fault, or anyone's in particular - this is something we, as a community, are responsible for and should all try and solve.

"The people here need a long-term housing solution, but it works for right now."

Doncaster Council has been contacted for comment.

This comes after 'tent cities' occupied by homeless people have been set up in cities including Sheffield, Hull and Leeds since last month.

Allen is encouraging people to donate their time to the camp as well as food and goods such as tents, sleeping bags, a gazebo and cutlery.

For more information email Allen at allen@stepstofreedom.co.uk or call him on 07462 614583.