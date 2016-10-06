VIDEO: Doncaster shop owner starts bid to win TV's The Apprentice tonight

A Doncaster shop owner will begin her bid to be named as Lord Sugar's sidekick when the new series of The Apprentice begins tonight.

Frances Bishop, who describes herself as a "feisty pocket rocket" will be among the 18 contenders vying for success in the hit BBC1 show when it returns tonight.

Frances, who runs the Pud clothing store in King's Arcade, St Sepulchre Gate and is the wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop, is one of nine women and nine men vying to impress the notoriously difficult to please business mogul in the show.

She said: “I’m a pocket rocket. I’m quite fiery and live by the rule ‘kill them with kindness’.”

The 25-year--old also describes herself as "talkative with a feisty personality," which she says has got her so far in the business world.

She added that she wants to impress Lord Sugar with her "strong positive outlook."