VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers v Brentford penalty miss named as worst spot-kick of all time

The missed penalty that saw Doncaster Rovers secure the League One title has been named as the worst spot-kick row of all-time.

Marcello Trotta's gaffe which saw him blast the ball against the bar before watching in horror as Rovers raced down the other end of the field to score and win promotion to the Championship back in April 2013 topped a Daily Mirror poll in the wake of a weekend bust-up which saw Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Erik Lamela and Son-Heung-Min arguing over who was taking a penalty.

The newspaper rounded up some of the most embarrassing penalty mishaps - with Trotta's blunder topping the list.

The Mirror described the miss, on April 27, 2013 as the "absolute mother of all penalty-nicking cock-ups."

The paper wrote: "The last minute penalty Brentford were awarded against Doncaster was undoubtedly the most vital in the club's entire history.

"If they won the game, the then League One side would leapfrog Doncaster and be promoted to the Championship. All they needed to do was score this one spot-kick.

"For reasons known only to him, Trotta - who was only on loan from Fulham - decided he was taking it, rather than regular penalty taker Kevin O'Connor.

"Trotta promptly smashed the ball against the bar… and Doncaster went straight down the other end and scored.

"We can only presume Trotta is still having trouble sleeping."

Brentford were awarded the penalty in injury time but after missing, Rovers raced down to the other end of the pitch, with James Coppinger tapping the ball home to spark wild scenes of celebration.

The Tottenham bust-up came with Spurs 2-0 up against Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City which saw Lamela miss after an argument with Son.