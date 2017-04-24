VIDEO: Doncaster prisoner becomes YouTube star with rap videos filmed INSIDE jail - WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

A jailed rapper serving his sentence at a Doncaster prison has become a YouTube sensation after music videos filmed inside his cell went viral.

Demehl Thomas, 26, who is serving his sentence for aggravated burglary at Doncaster Prison, has clocked up two million views for his latest track - promoted using an illegal phone smuggled behind bars at the Marshgate jail.

Thomas, who was jailed in January 2012, still regularly uses Twitter under his stage name Remtrex.

He shared a link of Elite Sessions and urged fans to 'Send this around and get it to 2 millions views' on January 29 - despite serving time at HMP Doncaster.

Thomas boasts of using a Nokia so the 'feds' can't catch him in the five-minute clip as well as talking about smoking the Black Mamba drug and threatening to stab 'rats'.

On the track he raps while sitting in a car with masked associates - and warns informants and rivals they will be shot or stabbed if they cross him.

Thomas is serving seven years. (Photo: SWNS).

An account under his stage name pushed a campaign to gain views for his most popular video, which has gone viral in America

The one-minute clip runs under the title 'Remtrex Freestyles Through Nokia in Jail' and features footage of a phone along with his voice.

Thomas originally received a seven-year sentence for aggravated burglary but was given an extra nine months in December 2015 after he was discovered to have made a rap video while in HMP Birmingham.

Thomas and Moysha Shepherd, who also appeared in the clip, were convicted of making an unauthorised sound recording in prison.

Shepherd, also 26, had been serving a five-year sentence for dangerous driving and involvement in a prison break-out plot.

A spokesman for Serco, which operates HMP Doncaster, told the Daily Mail: 'We do not provide information on individual prisoners.

'The use of mobile phones in prison is illegal and we have a zero tolerance approach to anyone found using one.'