VIDEO: Doncaster Interchange fire captured on camera

This is the dramatic moment a huge fire was captured on camera at Doncaster Interchange.

The footage shows the intensity of last night's blaze which is understood to have been caused when wooden pallets were set alight in a storage area near the rear of the transport hub.

The inferno at Doncaster Interchange. (Photo: David Alan Simon).

Passengers, including David Alan Simon, who shot the video, looked on as firefighters tackled the flames.

Services were not disrupted during the drama and no-one was injured in the blaze.

The video, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, shows flames leaping from what appears to be a loading bay at the rear of the interchange while a fire engine and crews can be seen tackling the blaze as concerned passengers look on through the building's windows.

The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.