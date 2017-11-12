VIDEO: Doncaster falls silent for its war heroes on Remembrance Day

Crowds young and old lined the streets as war veterans paraded through Doncaster to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The town’s injured war veteran Ben Parkinson took part in the ceremony at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe.

Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe. Picture Marie Caley

Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson, who was awarded the MBE for his charity work, was among the many service men and women, past and present, taking part in the ceremony, which included parades and the laying of wreaths.

A large crowd fell silent to pay tribute to the fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event was followed by the annual Remebrance Sunday service at Doncaster Minster.