A creepy "killer clown" who has returned to Facebook after a six month absence has released a chilling video shot in a Doncaster village in the dead of night.

The character, who goes under the name Doncaster Clown, has released a short clip which is thought to have been shot in Rossington over the weekend.

The Doncaster Clown Facebook page.

In the 34-second film, the person filming the clip can be heard rattling railings near the water tower in Grange Lane in the village.

No voices can be heard and there is no sighting of any clown character in the video which appears to have been shot late at night as nearby streets appear to be deserted.

The clip was initially streamed live via the Doncaster Clown Facebook page at around 1.50am on Friday and has since been viewed more than 1,200 times and shared nearly 70 times.

The footage was subtitled with the message "hello kids" and came after a message earlier in the week which read: "I'll be in Rosso this weekend giving out free hugs and balloons. See you soon."

But locals were unimpressed with the stunt.

Nicola Stuba wrote: "What a prat. He comes out when everyone's in bed. You never see him at 7pm. I want him to turn the camera around. I bet he's not even dressed as a clown."

Jordan McCullogh wrote: "You do realise you're going to get knocked out?" and Abby Barker wrote on Facebook: "u came out when no one was around cos u know if people from Rosso found u they would kill u."

The character became an overnight sensation in April and has returned to the spotlight in the wake of the "killer clown" craze which spread from the USA and Canada to Britain earlier this month.