VIDEO: Death-defying thrillseeker films night-time abseil at new Sheffield Children's Hospital - WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

This is the moment a death-defying thrill-seeker filmed himself abseiling down the side of Sheffield's new Children's Hospital - in what appears to be the dead of night.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The clip, uploaded onto video sharing website YouTube, sees the man telling the camera: "I'm gonna get so much sh*t for this if I don't get away with it" as he prepares to slide down the building which is undergoing a £40 million extension.

It is not clear when and exactly where the two and a half minute clip was filmed but the footage appears to show the new part of the hospital which is under construction at Western Bank and was added to the site earlier this week.

The footage, uploaded by a user called "headf***d" begins with shaky footage of him attaching green abseil ropes to a guide rail at the top of the building.

He is using a headtorch to see in the clip, which appears to have been filmed in the dead of night.

Sheffield Children's Hospital.

As he attaches the rope to the top of the building he says: "I'm proper praying that holds because if it doesn't I'm dead."

He then launches himself off the unfinished building and slides down the side of the building, passing unfinished floors which are lit but still clearly awaiting further building work.

As he reaches the ground, he laughs into the camera and announces: "Gotta love being me!"

The new four storey £40m wing has been taking shape over the past two years includes new wards and the new outpatients' department.