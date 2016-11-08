VIDEO: Dad who downed litre bottle of vodka in EIGHT SECONDS blasted by Sheffield University medic

This crazy footage of a man downing a litre bottle of vodka in eight seconds has come under fire from a top University of Sheffield medic.

Dad Andi Doherty, 30, filmed himself downing a full 40 units of Absolut Vodka in just eight seconds - and then uploaded the footage to YouTube, boasting about setting a "new world record."

The prankster, also known as Skat Dagger, says he can drink the most vodka in the world, chugged the entire bottle as part of his ‘Iron Liver Challenge’ videos, where he has previously completed Jagerbomb races and a mouthwash challenge.

He said: “I did it to prove that I’m the biggest drinker in the world and I’m fully up for doing it in front of Guinness World Record officials to become the verified champion.

“I chucked up the entire bottle the second time I tried it that quick.

“I can drink the most vodka in the world, no doubt about that, my friends call me a land pirate because of my love for rum.”

He added: “I was going to try and do it in four seconds”.

He necked the drink using a trick called a "strawpedo" - using a straw to let air out of the bottle of the neck trapped in the bottom.

But a University of Sheffield expert has blasted the stunt and warned that it could easily end tragically.

Dr Petra Meier from Sheffield University branded the world record as “lunacy” and warned that others may copy the stunt.

She said: “This is lunacy, it’s a really stupid idea because there is no-one who can predict how much they can drink.

“Somebody could come to serious harm and anyone doing this could suffer very serious health side effects.

“If people start copying him it could become even more dangerous and somebody could come to serious harm.

“But it’s the same as all drinking games, challenging each other to drink as much as you can isn’t a new thing.”

The Guinness World Records have refused to ratify Folkestone-based Andi’s title because it’s “life threatening”.

A spokesman said: “We don’t monitor records that can encourage someone to partake in an activity that can be life threatening such as the video in question, therefore we wouldn’t be ratifying this as a Guinness World Records title.”