VIDEO: Commuters get a surprise outside Sheffield station

Commuters on their way home had a pleasant surprise this evening when South Asian dancers appeared from nowhere outside Sheffield train station to celebrate Diwali.

NB: If you are viewing the video on desktop rather than on a mobile, skip to three minutes for the camera to turn upright

The dancers were from the Sunrit Culture Group, a local voluntary group aiming to improve people’s lives by sharing South Asian arts and culture.

The Star was present to film a Facebook Live video of the performance.

To mark the beginning of celebrations for 'Diwali', the festival of lights, the group showcased Indian classical dance as well as a folk dance.

Charu Asthana, chairwoman for the Sunrit Culture Group, said the ‘flashmob’ was an opportunity to ‘share our cultural joy with others’.

She said: “Sheffield at present has not got a structured representation as far as South Asian performing arts and lifestyle arts like painting, cooking, meditation and yoga are concerned.”

Traditionally people from all walks of life come together in the evening to dance in public.

Charu explained that this is done to share energy and ‘rejuvenate the spirit of joy’.

She hoped the performance allowed the group to share Diwali ‘in our own little way’.